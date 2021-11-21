Tula

The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser

$28.00 $15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

A TULA essential, this purifying Gel-Based Cleanser removes dirt, impurities & makeup without stripping or over-drying. Benefits Removes dirt, impurities & makeup without stripping or over-drying Gently exfoliates skin Refreshes skin, leaving it purified & clarified Helps maintain skin balance with probiotic extracts Helps prep your skin for the next product & boost skin radiance After 1 week*: 100% agreed skin does not feel stripped After 4 weeks**: 100% agreed skin looks healthier & smoother 96% agreed skin looks brighter & more radiant *Self assessment on 31 subjects after 1 use **Self assessment on 31 subjects during 4 weeks Key Ingredients Probiotic Extracts: help maintain skin balance Prebiotics (Chicory Root): help nourish skin Turmeric, White Tea & Blueberry: help improve skin texture Does not contain live cultures