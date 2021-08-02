Tula

The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser

$28.00

TULA's Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser is a refreshing gel cleanser that goes deep into pores to remove impurities without stripping or over-drying skin. TULA's signature probiotic extracts + superfoods promote skin's natural balance and radiance. Leaves skin looking glowing, and primed for the rest of your skin care routine. Suitable for all skin types and ages, and especially excellent for dry skin. What's Inside: Probiotic Extracts: The core ingredient of all TULA products, they're clinically proven to help lock in moisture and soothe the appearance of inflammation* Lactic acid naturally cleanses and exfoliates to reveal healthy, radiant looking skin Chicory root is a natural anti-inflammatory prebiotic that helps boost the appearance of firmer skin Turmeric root is a powerful antioxidant that helps reduce signs of inflammation. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants and help protect from free-radicals Does not contain live cultures*" The TULA difference: TULA products are 100% free from phthalates, parabens, toxins, carcinogens, mineral oil, sodium laurel sulfate, and harmful preservatives All products are cruelty-free