Okiki Skincare

The Crown Of Wealth Candle

£20.00

At Okiki Skincare

Create a cosy and warm atmosphere to renew your soul with The Crown of Wealth Candle from Okiki. We understand that being at one with nature is a wonderfully spiritual tonic, and you can get closer to nature in your own home thanks to the wonderful marriage of bamboo and mint fragrance oils and well as a blend of fruity citrus and orchard scents with some zesty and creamy notes that will create a zen of calm. As you light this candle’s crackling wood wick, listen to the sounds of burning embers as the room fills with tranquil aromas to soothe the mind and spirit. Our candles weigh between 200g - 220g with an average of 60 hours burn time