The Creme Shop

Dreamy Skin Hydrocolloid Dark Spot Acne Patches

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

FIGHTS ACNE: These hydrocolloid patches gently extract impurities from the skin, pulling out oils and healing the tissue around the infected area to help prevent scarring and discoloration. PREVENTS DARK SPOTS: The acne hydrocolloid patches are infused with witch hazel and salicylic acid to help heal and brighten the skin, reduce inflammation, and prevent future breakouts. CUTE DESIGNS: Make pimples cute again with these adorable and effective acne dots that come in the shape of clouds, stars, and hearts. The hydrocolloid patches also help prevent picking which can lead to acne scars. VALUE PACK: Be ready for your next breakout with this 72-pack of acne dots that includes three sizes so you can treat any blemish, big or small. MADE IN KOREA: Korean products are taking the skincare world by storm thanks to their innovative formulations and cute designs. The Crème Shop pimple patches are made in Korea with natural ingredients to help combat acne and treat dark spots. Our Hydrocolloid Acne Patches Conceal pimples and extract impurities from the skin, resulting in a pain-free solution to blemishes. Hydrocolloid patches work by pulling out oils and secretions while simultaneously healing the tissue around the infected area. Infused with witch hazel and salicylic acid to heal, reduce inflammation, and prevent future breakouts.