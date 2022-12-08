The Creme Shop

X Disney 3d Teddy Headband

$12.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 79411161; Color Code: 060 Wash your face without wetting your hair! This super-soft plush headband holds your hair back and keeps it in place while applying makeup, during your skincare regime and while masking, with The Crème Shop’s signature teddy bear fabric that provides maximum comfort. Featuring a limited-editon 3D Minnie Mouse character. Made vegan and cruelty-free. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Hand wash - Imported The Crème Shop Eclectic and fun, The Crème Shop offers an entirely cruelty-free line of makeup and skin care, with happy packaging, vivid colors and special details in each and every product.