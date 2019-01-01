Kevyn Aucoin

The Creamy Glow Duo

Get a compact that works twice as hard with Kevyn Aucoin The Creamy Glow Duo. Available in four gorgeous combinations, this face palette combines two complementary shades that can be used on the cheeks and lips for an instant pick-me-up. No 4 in Candlelight/Sculpting combines a light coffee colour with a pure, creamy ivory that is perfect for highlighting and sculpting. Made with non-clogging emollients, Kevyn Aucoin The Creamy Glow Duo is non-greasy, leaving skin feeling beautifully soft. Perfectly packaged in a slim compact with an interior mirror, this hardworking duo can be applied anytime, anywhere. This compact is an ideal size to keep hidden away in a handbag or makeup bag for when that “lit from within” look is absolutely necessary.