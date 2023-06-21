Suqqu

The Cream Foundation

$134.64

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Inspired by the Japanese expression for a woman rising to her full height, SUQQU is synonymous with elegance and grace. A J-Beauty brand that boasts sumptuous pigments, incredible, light-as-air textures and cutting-edge tech, this luxurious range has now introduced The Cream Foundation: a luxurious formula that blends seamlessly and becomes one with your skin to cast a flattering, natural glow. Infused with 13 skin-loving Japanese extracts, the sensorial cream foundation only enhances your natural beauty.