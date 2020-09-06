Augustinus Bader

The Cream – 50 Ml

$265.00 $212.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Grey

In 50 ml. A lightweight yet hydrating cream ideal for oily skin or a daytime routine that features groundbreaking stem-cell technology to trigger your existing stem cells to repair and renew your skin.A pioneer in the field of stem cell research, Professor Augustinus Bader brings his thirty years of expertise and innovative technology to your vanity in the form of lightweight, renewing hydration. Featuring the Trigger Factor Complex—a combination of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins, and synthesized molecules—the cream activates regeneration of the body’s own stem cells. By supporting the body's innate renewal processes, the formula visibly reduces signs of aging as well as damage caused by environmental stressors. The Cream is also packed with all-important lipids to help support skin's protective moisture barrier, nurturing a softer, more supple complexion that glows with health.