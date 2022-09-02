Augustinus Bader

The Cream

At Augustinus Bader

The Cream KEY BENEFITS Clinically proven to reduce the signs of aging including the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. Stimulates production of collagen, promotes elasticity and normalizes the skin barrier, leaving skin fresh, supple, plump, and smooth. Deeply hydrating, conditioning and renewing for an even, vibrant, glowing complexion. Reduces redness, calms stressed skin. Prevents damage from environmental aggressors. TFC8® supports cellular renewal and guides key ingredients to the cells. VISIBLE RESULTS 89% agree skin appears healthier. 87% agree skin feels protected, stronger, and more energized. 92% agree dull skin appears brighter. 87% agree skin is left with a youthful, healthy, radiant glow. See clinical and user trials. ABOUT Ideal for combination to oily skin types, blemish-prone skin, and to refresh skin in more humid climates. Fragrance-free. Free From List. See ingredients.