At Sous Chef

The Crab luxury safety matches look like a page straight out of a Victorian illustrated wildlife guide. This is one box of matches you’ll want to put on display! The matchbox features a highly detailed print of a crab on a tree branch. The matches are approximately 10cm long – so you can finally get to the bottom of that pillar candle, jar or tealight holder without risking your fingers. Please note: colours of the matches may vary from the image. The matchboxes are designed and printed in the UK by Archivist. They use traditional letterpress printing – a technique that’s remained almost unchanged since Johannes Gutenberg first invented the printing press in the mid-15th century. An inked stamp or engraving is pressed onto a sheet of paper to reveal the design. The force with which the paper and stamp meet can leave indentations in the paper, giving letterpress prints a unique texture. Litho printing is another technique Archivist use. This involves the image being placed on a plate which is then covered in ink and used for printing.