Everlane

The Cozy-stretch Tank

$40.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Meet your new wardrobe hero. Versatile and cozy , the Cozy-Stretch Tank can be worn with the Cozy-Stretch Shorts or paired or under a shirt or jacket with jeans. Made from a premium blend of responsibly sourced wool, recycled nylon, yak, and a touch of spandex, it is the ultimate in