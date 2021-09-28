Everlane

The Cozy-stretch Pullover

£94.00

Cozy like a blanket, stretchy like a yoga pant. The Cozy-Stretch Pullover features a retro-inspired double-layered mockneck, dropped shoulders, voluminous sleeves, ribbed cuffs and hems, and a relaxed, oversized shape. The best part? It’s made of a premium blend of responsibly sourced wool, recycled nylon, yak, and a touch of spandex, which makes it both cozy and stretchy (hence the name). This combination allows for an extra-comfortable feel and surprisingly durable design. Need we say more? The wool in this sweater is certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, which ensures the welfare of the sheep and the land they graze on.