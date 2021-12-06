Everlane

The Cozy-stretch Pocket Scarf

$78.00

Description Your coziest scarf yet. The Cozy-Stretch Pocket Scarf is simple, comfy, and features a handy pocket for stashing your things. The best part? It’s made of a premium blend of responsibly sourced wool, recycled nylon, yak, and a touch of spandex, which makes it both cozy and stretchy (hence the name). This combination allows for an extra-comfortable feel and surprisingly durable design. Need we say more? The wool in this scarf is certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, which ensures the welfare of the sheep and the land they graze on.