Everlane

The Cozy-stretch Duster

Like a blanket you can wear. The Cozy-Stretch Duster features a double-layered hood, an easy button front, handy side pockets, a versatile midi length, and a relaxed fit that makes it easy to throw over everything. The best part? It’s made of a premium blend of responsibly sourced wool, recycled nylon, yak, and a touch of spandex, which makes it both cozy and stretchy (hence the name). This combination allows for an extra-comfortable feel and a surprisingly durable design. Need we say more? The wool in this sweater is certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, which ensures the welfare of the sheep and the land they graze on.