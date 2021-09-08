Everlane

The Cotton–merino Sweater Vest

$60.00

The ultimate transitional layer. The Cotton–Merino Sweater Vest features a deep V neckline, a clean button front, a classic sleeveless design, and an easy, relaxed fit. Plus, it’s made of a premium blend of organic cotton and RWS-certified merino wool, which means it’s light, breathable, and perfect for in-between seasons. Button it up and wear it on its own, or layer it over a tee for a casual I-just-threw-this-on look. The wool in this sweater is certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, which ensures the welfare of the sheep and the land they graze on. The cotton used is certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which accounts for every step of production—from the processing of certified organic fiber into yarn to dye houses, mills, factories, and printers.