Everlane

The Cotton Crew

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

DETAILS Model is 5′9″Wearing size S Slim fit 100% cotton Machine wash cold, tumble dry low Made in Los Angeles, USASee the factory Questions about fit? Email fit@everlane.com DESCRIPTION The Cotton Crew Tee is a true gamine classic. This boyish tee features a crew neck and slim short sleeves. The fabric is a lightweight Supima cotton.