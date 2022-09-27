Everlane

The Cotton Chore Sweater Jacket

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

A soft update on a structured staple. The feel of your favorite lived-in cardigan meets the workwear-inspired design of our bestselling Chore Jacket. Featuring a point collar and roomy pockets, the Cotton Chore Sweater Jacket layers effortlessly over everything in your wardrobe—from tees to turtlenecks. Model Model is 5′9″, wearing a size S Materials 100% Organic Cotton