Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
ThirdLove
The Cotton Cashmere Set
$250.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ThirdLove
The wearable definition of "lounge in luxury." Made of a decadent cotton-cashmere blend that's cozy, covetable, and – yes! – washable, too.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
ThirdLove
The Perfect Temp Kit
BUY
$179.00
$250.00
ThirdLove
SprinkledWithPink
Personalized Pajama Set
BUY
$20.00
$49.99
Etsy
promoted
ThirdLove
Washable Silk Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$125.00
ThirdLove
promoted
ThirdLove
Washable Silk Long Sleeve Top
BUY
$125.00
ThirdLove
More from ThirdLove
promoted
ThirdLove
The Cotton Cashmere Set
BUY
$179.00
$250.00
ThirdLove
promoted
ThirdLove
The Perfect Temp Kit
BUY
$179.00
$250.00
ThirdLove
promoted
ThirdLove
Washable Silk Robe
BUY
$199.00
ThirdLove
promoted
ThirdLove
Form Seamless High Leg Bikini - 6 Pack Gift Set
BUY
$49.00
ThirdLove
More from Sleepwear
promoted
ThirdLove
The Perfect Temp Kit
BUY
$179.00
$250.00
ThirdLove
SprinkledWithPink
Personalized Pajama Set
BUY
$20.00
$49.99
Etsy
promoted
ThirdLove
Washable Silk Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$125.00
ThirdLove
promoted
ThirdLove
Washable Silk Long Sleeve Top
BUY
$125.00
ThirdLove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted