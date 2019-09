Everlane

The Corduroy Wide Leg Pant

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

The flattering fit of our best-selling Wide Leg Crop—in full-length corduroy. Plush and ultra-versatile, the Corduroy Wide Leg Pant has a classic high rise, higher-set back pockets, and an easy wide leg. Plus, it’s made of our eight-wale corduroy, which means the texture is visibly wider and softer than that of your average cords—and a whole lot cuter.