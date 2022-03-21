Everlane

The Corduroy Mini Dress

$98.00 $53.00

A classic babydoll fit meets super-soft corduroy. The Corduroy Mini Dress features a bra-friendly scoop back, voluminous sleeves, handy side pockets, a relaxed, babydoll silhouette, and an above-the-knee length. The best part? It’s made of our fine-wale corduroy, which means the texture is visibly smaller and softer than that of your average cords—and a whole lot cuter.