The Cool Hunter

The Cool Hunter Brass Salt & Pepper Mill

$110.00

SPECIFICATIONS A food-safe plastic mechanism Stainless-steel shaft to prevent corrosion Flanged based for stability Durable and elegant Brass body Handmade to exacting standards SIZE Diameter: 40 mm x Height: 205 mm Maintenance Your mill will need some regular care and maintenance to keep it in good working order. It’s important to clean the mill regularly, keep its contents fresh and avoid exposure to moisture. Never wash the mill in water or in the dishwasher! Give all the parts a good clean with a small brush and dry cloth. Only the plastic parts of the salt grinders can be cleaned separately in water to dissolve any clogged salt. All parts should be thoroughly clean and dry before reassembling. Cleaning and Polishing the Exterior Brass and copper are naturally resistant to corrosion, but like all metals, they will inevitably oxidise and change in appearance with touch and with use and through exposure to moisture and oxygen in the air. The change in appearance is unpredictable and might occur in different ways on different parts of the mill. This process is part of the nature of the metal and brings with it an attractive patina of use, but will need to be managed with some regular care. If you prefer to retain a bright polished look, most of the mills can be polished with an ordinary metal cleaner (such as Brasso or similar) using a soft cloth to polish the outside of the mill.