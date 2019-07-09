The Cookware Company

The Cookware Company Blue Diamond Cookware Set

$69.98

Buy Now Review It

Bring the new standard in non-stick to every meal with this two-piece cookware set. Lightweight and ultra-durable, This set includes 7-inch and 9-inch open frying pans, 2-Quart Covered saucepan, 2. 5-Quart covered skillet, a 5-quart covered stockpot (3 glass lids included) and 2 Black nylon multipurpose cooking utensils that won't warp or scratch. Each pan features Blue diamond signature Diamond-infused non-stick coating that is 5x harder, 10x longer lasting, and has 4x better heat transfer than traditional non-stick coatings. Completely toxin-free, each Blue Diamond Pan is manufactured without peas, PFOA, lead or cadmium. Dishwasher, oven, broiler and metal utensil safe.