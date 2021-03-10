Tenoverten

The Complete Mani Set

$65.00

At Tenoverten

A GIFTABLE COLLECTION OF MANI MUST HAVES FOR THE PERFECTLY POLISHED AT-HOME MANICURE. set includes full size products in our limited edition gift pouch: NON-TOXIC NAIL DRYER Nail Polish Quick-drying Drops .50 fl oz / 15 ml cruelty-free + vegan + vitamin e + natural rosemary fragrance + non-silicone-based solvent formula + nails dry faster and harder How-To After applying polish and a top coat wait 1-2 minutes. Angle fingers downward and apply 1-2 drops to the base of each nail. Let the solution naturally spread across the nail bed to seal and harden your polish while enhancing shine. Ingredients isododecane, tocopheryl acetate (vitamin e), rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) leaf oil THE FOUNDATION Nail Strengthening Base Coat with Horsetail Leaf Extract + Vitamin E .30 fl oz / 9 ml 8-free* + cruelty-free + vegan + prolongs polish adhesion + increases nail strength + repairs soft or peeling nails + prevents cracking + acts as a ridge filler *does not contain: dibutyl phthalate (dbp), toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate (tphp) How-To Apply regularly under color, or use alone for a healthy glow. when used alone, apply 1-2 times a week to strengthen nails. Always make sure the nail is clean and dry before application. Ingredients butyl acetate, ethyl acetate, nitrocellulose, isopropyl alcohol, adipic acid / neopentyl glycol / trimellitic anhydride copolymer, acetyl tributyl citrate, silica, n-butyl, alcohol, acrylates copolymer, talc, ethyl tosylamide, benzophenone-1, equisetum arvense (horsetail) extract, tocopheryl acetate, red 6 lake (ci 15850), yellow 5 lake (ci 19140). does not contain: dibutyl phthalate (dbp), toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate (tphp). THE SHIELD High Shine Protective Top Coat .30 fl oz / 9 ml 8-free* + cruelty-free + vegan + high shine + chip resistant + smooth and even finish + prevents color-fading + protective guard *does not contain: dibutyl phthalate (dbp), toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate (tphp) How-To Apply over color for lasting effects. Re-apply as needed or every 2-3 days for extended color wear and renewed shine. for optimal performance, apply following the tenoverten base coat, The Foundation. Ingredients butyl acetate, ethyl acetate, isopropyl alcohol, acrylates copolymer, cellulose acetate butyrate, dipropylene glycol dibenzoate crotonic acid/vinyl c8-12 isoalkyl ester/va/bis-vinyldimethicone, crosspolymer Rose Polish Remover + Hand Cleanser 6 Individual Biodegradable Cloths 8 x 6" (20 x 15 cm) each paraben-free + cruelty-free + vegan + no harsh remover odor + no chalky white residue + no water needed + all natural rose fragrance + infused with essential oils + horsetail leaf extract + aloe + vitamin e How-To Press down to dissolve polish and then rub each nail individually. Use a clean section of the cloth on each nail to most effectively remove the polish. Finish by using Step 2, the Finishing Cleanser cloth, for a final conditioned and clean feel to your nails and hands. Ingredients Non-Acetone Polish Remover: propylene carbonate, water, polysorbate 20, glycerin, aloe barbadensis leaf juice*, equisetum arvense (horsetail) leaf extract*, rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) leaf extract*, tocopheryl acetate (vitamin e), rosa canina (rose hips) fruit oil*, citrus aurantium dulcis (neroli) flower oil*, phenoxyethanol, caprylyl glycol, fragrance (parfum)* Finishing Hand Cleanser: water, aloe barbadensis leaf juice*, hamamelis virginiana (witch hazel) bark/leaf/twig extract*, equisetum arvense (horsetail) leaf extract*, rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) leaf extract*, rosa canina (rose hips) fruit oil*, glycerin, tocopheryl acetate (vitamin e), citric acid, polysorbate 20, phenoxyethanol, benzalkonium chloride, fragrance (parfum)* *natural ingredients