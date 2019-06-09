Get all the buzz on electric smokers.Here’s some shocking news for you: electric-smoked meats taste great. The Complete Electric Smoker Cookbook is your ultimate guide to turning out mouthwatering smoked meals using the power of electricity.Whether you’re a brand-new pit master or a pro smoker looking to try electric, this electric smoker cookbook teaches you everything you need to know. From what kind of smoker to get to the perfect wood to smoking times, The Complete Electric Smoker Cookbook has all the answers and plenty of hot tips―plus more than 100 savory and sumptuous recipes.The Complete Electric Smoker Cookbook includes:Full beginner’s guide―Start your journey off right as you learn how to pick the right electric smoker, master its controls, stock up on smoking necessities, and more..Master expert techniques―This electric smoker cookbook shows you how to get the perfect smoke and lip-smackin’ flavors, every single time..100+ smokin’ hot recipes―Buffalo Chipotle Wings, Cajun Shrimp, Bourbon-Marinated Beef Roast, Hickory-Smoked Pork Loin…prove it doesn’t take charcoal to smoke good meat..Discover the most current way to make the hottest barbeque with The Complete Electric Smoker Cookbook. Get cooking!