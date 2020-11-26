Glossier

The Complete Body Hero Collection

$82.00 $70.00

At Glossier

Daily Perfecting Cream: sinks into skin quickly for lasting moisture, with tiny, pink-and-gold, light-reflecting particles (!) to give skin a lasting, glowy sheen Daily Oil Wash: a blend of seven oils attracts grime and sweat like a magnet, then turns into a soft froth that washes away without drying skin Dry-Touch Oil Mist: packed with nourishing, antioxidant-rich oils, this dry body oil (in a mess-free spritz bottle) moisturizes in a flash, without any sticky residue Exfoliating Bar: our no-mess bar (with biodegradable scrubby bits) fits in the palm of your hand and sloughs away dead skin and dryness—for baby-smooth skin