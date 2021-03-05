The Comfy

Original Wearable Blanket Seen on Shark Tank: we’re the brand that made wearing your blanket a thing! This wearable blanket keeps you warm & cozy while you lounge at home, watch TV, play video games, work on your laptop, camp, attend a sporting event or concert, & more. It’s the original invention by 2 brothers who pitched the concept to ABC’s Shark Tank & received backing from Barbara Corcoran. Extreme Comfort & Luxury Material: Pull your legs into the plush fluffy sherpa to cover yourself completely on the couch, roll the sleeves up to make yourself a snack, & move around freely while taking your warmth wherever you go. Don’t worry about slipping or sliding sleeves. It doesn’t drag on the floor either. Makes a Great Gift: for moms, dads, wives, husbands, sisters, brothers, cousins, friends & students on Mother’s Day, Father’s day, 4th of July, Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day, Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve, birthdays, bridal showers, weddings, anniversaries, back to school, graduation & prime gift. One Size Fits All: The large, oversized comfortable design is a perfect fit for most all shapes & sizes. Just pick your color & get COMFY! Bring it to the next outdoor barbeque, camping trip, beach, drive in or sleepover. Features & Care-Free Wash: The huge hood & pocket keeps your head & hands toasty warm. Keep what you need in arms reach in the pocket. Washing? Easy! Just toss in the wash on cold then tumble dry separately on low - it comes out like new!