BenBella Books

The Colorful Family Table: Seasonal Plant-based Recipes For The Whole Family

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

Delight your family's palate with a rainbow of delicious, plant-based dishes! Have an array of mouths to feed? Stubborn preteen, picky toddler, or a spouse skeptical of anything labeled "vegan"? The Colorful Family Table is here to help. Certified health coach, plant-based food blogger and author of The Colorful Kitchen Ilene Godofsky returns with more than 90 all-new plant-based recipes perfect for your family's table. Created from simple, familiar ingredients, Ilene's recipes are reader-tested to please even the most finicky family members. Inside, discover healthy, seasonal recipes, including: Watermelon and Tofu Feta Salad. Zucchini Corn Fritters with Basil Aioli. Bacon, Kale &- Apple Sammie. Pumpkin-Stuffed Pumpkin Mac n Cheese. Everything Bagel Pancakes &- Spring Veggies with Hollandaise Sauce. Blueberry Quinoa Cornbread Muffins. Tempeh Tacos with Peach Salsa. Ross's Rainbow Veggie Kabobs. With easy-to-follow instructions (even for the kitchen novice!) and prep times designed for busy families, making meals as nutritious and delicious as they are eye-catching has never been easier. Make your family table a colorful family table, and spend more time enjoying the people who matter the most.