Hill House Home
The Collector’s Edition Ellie Nap Dress
$275.00
At Hill House Home
Meet the Collector’s Edition Ellie Nap Dress®. Collector’s Edition pieces are extra special versions of our signature styles, released in very limited quantities. The very first Collector’s Edition Ellie Nap Dress® is made from layers of plush tulle in classic navy or spring lilac. This dress has the same ruffled shoulders and smocked bodice as our classic Ellie Nap Dress®, but with a fuller skirt for a more dramatic look. The Ellie Nap Dress® in Sheer Tulle is unlined and sheer; we recommend styling it over a slip, a bodysuit or a great pair of denim.