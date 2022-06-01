Hill House Home

The Collector’s Edition Ellie Nap Dress

Meet the Collector’s Edition Ellie Nap Dress®. Collector’s Edition pieces are extra special versions of our signature styles, released in very limited quantities. The very first Collector’s Edition Ellie Nap Dress® is made from layers of plush tulle in classic navy or spring lilac. This dress has the same ruffled shoulders and smocked bodice as our classic Ellie Nap Dress®, but with a fuller skirt for a more dramatic look. The Ellie Nap Dress® in Sheer Tulle is unlined and sheer; we recommend styling it over a slip, a bodysuit or a great pair of denim.