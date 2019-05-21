cambria

The Collection No.2

All Limited Edition Arts are design challenge winners. About the work Inspired by my love of vintage scientific collections, antique posters, and alternative process photography, this cyanotype of bird feathers is part of a series featuring collected items. Cyanotypes are created using a contact print process. The paper stays white where the objects are placed, and turns cyan-blue where it is exposed to the sun. Cyanotype printing is one of the oldest photographic printing methods. I enjoy seeing the sometimes unexpected results. Edition Count350 per size, per colorwayFrame Size31.6" x 41.8"Image Size30" x 40"Framed Weight9.2 lbsPrintingDeluxe Pigment InkHARDWARELearn more about our hanging hardware.