United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Marc Jacobs x Magda Archer
The Collaboration Sweatshirt
$225.00
At Farfetch
American fashion designer Marc Jacobs is renowned across the globe for his instantly recognisable bags, accessories and clothing, which is showcased through this statement white Marc Jacobs x Magda Archer The Collaboration sweatshirt featuring a round neck, long sleeves, a straight hem, a 'My Life is Crap' front print and small picks and holes. Please note that the material is deliberately worn and lightly distressed.