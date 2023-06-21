Maeve

The Colette Longline Shorts

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4125650590062; Color Code: 027 Viscose, linen, cotton, elastane Front and back patch pockets Front zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 11" rise 15.25" inseam 11.25" leg opening Petite: 10.5" rise 14.5" inseam 10.5" leg opening Plus: 13" rise 15.25" inseam 13.75" leg opening Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours.