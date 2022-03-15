Maeve

The Colette Cropped Wide-leg Pants

Style No. 4123650590131; Color Code: 049 Welt pockets add a modern touch to these nostalgic wide-leg pants. About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. Viscose, linen, cotton, elastane Front and back patch pockets Cropped hem Front zip Machine wash Imported