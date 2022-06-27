Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Floyd
The Coffee Table
$455.00
$386.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Floyd
Need a few alternatives?
Opalhouse
Skylark 3pc Cushioned Woven Rocking Patio Seating Set
BUY
$385.00
$550.00
Target
Nectar
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
BUY
$799.00
$1398.00
Nectar Sleep
Floyd
The Coffee Table
BUY
$386.75
$455.00
Floyd
Outer
Teak Outdoor Sofa - 3 Seat
BUY
$5290.00
Outer
More from Floyd
Floyd
The Shelving System
BUY
$743.75
$875.00
Floyd
Floyd
The Sofa (two-seater)
BUY
$1595.00
Floyd
Floyd
The Sectional
BUY
$1390.00
$1540.00
Floyd
Floyd
The Shelving System
BUY
$610.00
$685.00
Floyd
More from Furniture
Opalhouse
Skylark 3pc Cushioned Woven Rocking Patio Seating Set
BUY
$385.00
$550.00
Target
Nectar
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
BUY
$799.00
$1398.00
Nectar Sleep
Floyd
The Coffee Table
BUY
$386.75
$455.00
Floyd
Outer
Teak Outdoor Sofa - 3 Seat
BUY
$5290.00
Outer
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted