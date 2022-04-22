Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
PACT
The Coastal Midi Dress
$110.00
$93.00
Buy Now
Review It
At PACT
Made with Organic Cotton No toxic chemicals and 81% less water used than conventional cotton: 62.3 gallons of Water Saved
Need a few alternatives?
PACT
The Coastal Midi Dress
BUY
$93.00
$110.00
PACT
Wray
Rosemary Dress
BUY
$265.00
Wray
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Jacquard Tiered Mini Dress
BUY
$72.00
ASOS
Old Navy
Tiered Seersucker All-day Maxi Dress
BUY
$44.99
Old Navy
More from PACT
PACT
Pact Fit & Flare Strappy Dress
BUY
$50.00
$65.00
PACT
PACT
Bounce Ruffle Waist Pant
BUY
$70.00
PACT
PACT
Bounce Bell Sleeve Hoodie
BUY
$75.00
PACT
PACT
Room Service Sateen Sheet Set
BUY
$128.00
$160.00
PACT
More from Dresses
PACT
The Coastal Midi Dress
BUY
$93.00
$110.00
PACT
Wray
Rosemary Dress
BUY
$265.00
Wray
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Jacquard Tiered Mini Dress
BUY
$72.00
ASOS
Old Navy
Tiered Seersucker All-day Maxi Dress
BUY
$44.99
Old Navy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted