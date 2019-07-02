When imagining the ultimate bedding essential for the bed, we dreamt of silky smooth softness, chic designs and layered versatility. The best of basics, our Cloud Seafoam Green Quilt is a year-round indulgence for any bed.
Made from 100% naturally breathable and premium cotton and free of toxins and synthetic finishes, the Cloud Quilt is perfect for luxe layering. This green quilt is available in a variety of inviting solid hues and layers beautifully with our bedding and sheets collections.
Stitched cloud pattern
100% premium cotton with 100% cotton fill.
A luxurious and lightweight year-round essential.
Sham has envelop enclosure and quilted front.
Imported.
Color: Seafoam Green
Other colors available: White, Coral, Light Blue, Navy Blue, Light Grey and Charcoal Grey.