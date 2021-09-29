United States
Madewell
The Clog Boot In Painted Leopard Calf Hair
$218.00$99.99
At Madewell
Product Details Hide Bust out the siren emoji—these Chelsea clog boots are supercushy thanks to our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding (that feels like walking on a...well, you know). With a real-deal wooden sole in a just-right heel height for every day, this pull-on pair is made of textural calf hair in bold leopard spots. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. 4 3/4" shaft height (based on size 7). 2" heel. Calf hair upper. Leather lining. Man-made sole. Import. Madewell.com only. MA419