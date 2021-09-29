Madewell

The Clog Boot In Painted Leopard Calf Hair

$218.00 $99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Bust out the siren emoji—these Chelsea clog boots are supercushy thanks to our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding (that feels like walking on a...well, you know). With a real-deal wooden sole in a just-right heel height for every day, this pull-on pair is made of textural calf hair in bold leopard spots. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. 4 3/4" shaft height (based on size 7). 2" heel. Calf hair upper. Leather lining. Man-made sole. Import. Madewell.com only. MA419