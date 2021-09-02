Everlane

The Clog

$98.00 $68.00

At Everlane

Details Runs small—take half-size up. 100% Leather UpperSpot clean Made in Brazil2.95" / 75mm heel0.95” / 25mm forefoot2” / 50mm pitch100% Natural Wood BottomWoodgrain varies from pair to pair. Questions about fit? Contact us Description A new kind of clog. Comprised of a premium leather upper and a natural-wood outsole, the Clog features a sleek shape, a platform-like height, and minimal detailing (read: no staples). Plus, its hollowed heel makes it noticeably lighter than other clogs, and its cushioned insole means you can walk tall all day long. Get your clog on.