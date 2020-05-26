Goodfair

The Clickbait Bundle

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Goodfair

Jeeeze... don't you just hate clickbait? Us too! but hey, our online thrift store lives inside your computer, so why not give it a whirl? The Clickbait Bundle is the perfect package to carry you over from Winter and into Spring. This bundle is packed full, and guaranteed to keep you sportin' fire 'fits throughout the months! Included: 2 Flannels 2 Button Downs 1 Fleece 1 Windbreaker Purchased on their own: $51.50 Purchased in this Bundle deal: $40