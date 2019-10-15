Then I Met You

Now is the time to go deeper and unveil clear, bright skin with founder Charlotte Cho's award winning cleansers! The Cleansing Duo is the foundation of the 10-step Korean skin care routine and the key to preventing premature aging and breakouts. This set (a value of $74) has become a best seller due to its high concentration of skin benefitting ingredients, from rice extract and seaberry oils, which provides both a sensorial and luxurious experience for your double cleanse journey.Start with the Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm to remove oil-based impurities such as excess sebum, sunscreen and makeup. The formula has become known for its rich, sorbet-like texture and features nourishing ingredients like seaberry, grape seed oil and vitamin E. Follow up with the Then I Met You Soothing Tea Cleansing Gel in order to dissolve water-based impurities like dirt and sweat. Featuring rice extracts, PHAs, green tea and licorice extracts in an innovative jelly consistency and a natural herbal scent, this brightening and soothing cleanser is the perfect compliment to the Living Cleansing Balm. Living Cleansing Balm: 3.17 fl. oz. / 90 g Soothing Tea Cleansing Gel: 3.38 fl. oz / 100 ml Read more on The Klog Awards Winner of the 2019 Allure Best of Beauty Award, Living Cleansing Balm Winner of the 2019 Byrdie Skincare Award, Living Cleansing Balm Winner of the 2019 Hello Giggles Beauty Award, Living Cleansing Balm Winner of the 2019 Very Good Light Beauty Award, Living Cleansing Balm Winner of the 2019 Brides Beauty Award, Soothing Tea Cleansing Gel Featured on: Allure, New York Times,The Cut, Harper’s Bazaar, Refinery29, Cosmopolitan, Seventeen, Popsugar, WWD, Business of Fashion *Then I Met You products are excluded from sitewide discounts and promotions.