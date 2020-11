Blueland

The Clean Up Kit

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Blueland

As Seen on Shark Tank. 3 Reusable Cleaning Bottles 3 Tablets (Multi-Surface, Glass + Mirror, Bathroom) Each tablet makes 20 oz of cleaner in our reusable, shatterproof bottle and comes in compostable packaging. Fill with water, drop in the tablet and get cleaning!