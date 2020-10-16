Blueland

The Clean Suite Set

$83.00

Buy Now Review It

At Blueland

Overhaul your cleaning routine to start cutting out single-use plastic from your home. Includes 7 reusable containers and non-toxic refills: 1 Glass Foaming Hand Soap Bottle and 1 Hand Soap Tablet 3 Acrylic Spray Bottles and 3 Cleaning Tablets (Multi-Surface, Glass + Mirror, Bathroom) 1 Silicone Dish Soap Shaker and 16 oz Powder Dish Soap 1 Steel Dishwasher Tablet Tin and 40 Dishwasher Tablets 1 Steel Laundry Tablet Tin and 40 Laundry Tablets