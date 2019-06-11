Search
Everlane

The Clean Silk Boatneck Blouse

$98.00$69.00
At Everlane
Elegance made easy. This boatneck top has a flattering, square fit, side slits for movement, and voluminous sleeves that double button at the wrist. Plus—it’s made of our eco-conscious Clean Silk, for more beauty and less waste.
