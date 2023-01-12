Blueland

The Clean Essentials

$56.00 $39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Blueland

Upgrade your clean routine with just the essentials – our four best-selling products all in one. Our Hand Soap, Multi-Surface Cleaner, Bathroom Cleaner, and Glass + Mirror Cleaner have all of the plant-based power without any of the single-use plastic. Made to keep our home and planet in tip top shape. Clean Ingredients: Made with plant-based and planet-friendly ingredients Effective: Independently tested to perform alongside major brands Save 30%: Get everything in one kit and save on costs and emissions Foaming Hand Soap 1 reusable 9oz glass Forever Bottle 1 Foaming Hand Soap tablet (Scent: Iris Agave) Multi-Surface Cleaner 1 reusable 24oz Forever Bottle 1 Multi-Surface tablet (Scent: Fresh Lemon) Bathroom Cleaner 1 reusable 24oz Forever Bottle 1 Bathroom tablet (Scent: Eucalyptus Mint) Glass + Mirror Cleaner 1 reusable 24oz Forever Bottle 1 Glass + Mirror tablet (fragrance-free) Made without parabens, phosphates, ammonia, VOCs, chlorine bleach, or phthalates Sourced from ingredients that are vegan, gluten-free, soy / nut free Cradle to Cradle Certified™, Leaping Bunny (cruelty free), EPA Safer Choice