This long-lasting*, hardworking deodorant neutralizes odor and absorbs sweat to keep you feeling fresh all day, every day. Made without aluminum, it glides on smoothly without leaving white residue and has a tropical coconut scent. Fragrance notes: a refreshing blend of tropical coconut, sandalwood, and sweet vanilla. Benefits: Effectively fights body odor Absorbs sweat Glides on smoothly, leaves no white residue* Comes in a refillable case After two weeks of use*: 85% of users said it neutralized underarm odor all day 90% of users said perspiration is absorbed 96% of users said it goes on dry and clear 100% of users said it is non-irritating *Based on the average rating from a 115-subject consumer safety in use study of The Clean Deo, used daily for two weeks. Featured Ingredients: Non GMO cornstarch and baking soda: work together to help absorb wetness and keep skin dry, while also helping to neutralize body odor. Coconut oil and shea butter: natural emollients rich in essential fatty acids and nutrients to help skin feel hydrated, nourished, and smooth. Candelilla wax and beeswax: aid in conditioning and hydrating skin.