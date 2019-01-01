Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Everlane
The Clean Cotton Cross-back Dress
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
It’s summer—show off a little. Made of crisp cotton, this mid-length dress features a fitted, pleated waist and cross straps at the back
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mossimo
Women's Cap-sleeve Ponte Dress
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Toast
Pepe Shirt Dress
$219.39
from
Toast
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Long-sleeved Lace Dress
$69.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Striped Shiftdress
$168.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Everlane
DETAILS
Everlane
The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere Ballerina Raglan
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere V-neck
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere Crop Mockneck
$100.00
$70.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Madewell
T-back Midi Dress In Painted Blooms
$158.00
$126.40
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Floral-print Crepe De Chine Wrap Dress
$280.00
$196.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Fitted Cotton Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Lark & Ro
Stretch Long Sleeve Dress With Fit And Flare Skirt
$65.57
$41.65
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted