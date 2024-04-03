Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
PAIGE
The Claudine High-rise Crop Flare Jeans
$239.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Good American
Good Petite Bootcut Jeans
BUY
$150.00
Good American
Everlane
The Slouch Bootcut Jean
BUY
$41.00
$138.00
Everlane
Levis x Barbie Ferreira
501 '90s Jeans
BUY
$219.95
Levi's
Levis x Barbie Ferreira
501 '90s Jeans
BUY
$135.00
Levi's
More from PAIGE
PAIGE
Gemma Petite Jeans
BUY
$219.00
PAIGE
PAIGE
Harper High-rise Coated Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$581.09
Net-A-Porter
PAIGE
Sakai Faux Leather Leggings
BUY
$139.95
$229.00
Anthropologie
PAIGE
Flaunt Femme Curvy High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans
BUY
$89.97
$229.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Jeans
AMO
Doris Utility Pants
BUY
$308.00
Shopbop
Anine Bing
Briley Pants
BUY
$250.00
Shopbop
PAIGE
The Claudine High-rise Crop Flare Jeans
BUY
$239.00
Anthropologie
Pistola
Lana High Rise Ultra Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$168.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted