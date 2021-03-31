Solid & Striped

The Claudia Distortia

$158.00

Buy Now Review It

At Solid & Striped

One of our most beloved styles, The Claudia in Distortia was designed to transform any outfit. This one shoulder silhouette offers the perfect form fitting shape and is complimented by an exaggerated side cut-out to give off a modern day look. Double this vibrant silhouette as a bodysuit and pair her with our Carson Pant, your favorite sneakers and denim jacket for a casual, yet transitional look from day to night.