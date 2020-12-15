Vrai & Oro

The Classic Solitaire In Platinum With A Cushion Cut Diamond And Pavé Band

$1385.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vrai & Oro

The Classic solitaire in platinum with a cushion cut diamond and pavé band With clean fluid lines, the Classic engagement ring honors its moniker with a touch of modernity. Four curved prongs solely caress the center stone, allowing light to enter from all directions for maximum brilliance. An evolution of the signature solitaire, it’s thoughtfully designed and meticulously perfected for ultimate comfort and wearability. Band width: 1.7 mm Band depth: 1.8 mm Setting height: 6.5mm Metal weight: 2.86g (Ring size 6) Pave carat weight: 0.22 ctw For precise weight, please see tolerance specs. Shown with center stone: 1.5ct