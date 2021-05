The Class by Taryn Toomey

The Class Subscription

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Class by Taryn Toomey

The Class Digital Studio streams live and on-demand workouts, meditations, and movement series seven days a week throughout North America, Europe, New Zealand, Australia and Latin America. Access to the platform is $40 per month or $400 per year after a 14-day free trial.