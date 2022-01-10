Madewell

The Citywalk Lugsole Hiker Boot In Leather

$198.00 $89.99

At Madewell

Hit the pavement in these hiker-inspired lace-up boots with utilitarian lug soles. Made of rich leather with padding around the ankle, they'll lend an outdoorsy look to your daily commute. Cushiness alert: Our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. 4" shaft height (based on size 7). 7/8" heel. Leather upper. Man-made sole. Import. File under: Madewell lace-up boots. NB034